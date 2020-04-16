Appreciation wall on display for healthcare workers

Live Now
by: Mark Hiller

Posted: / Updated:

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many hospital frontliners may feel fatigue, frustration and vulnerability during the coronavirus crisis.

Workers at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre are no exception.

Geisinger Director of Patient Experience Amanda Yaskiewicz came up with a way to show her support to these frontliners.

She started an appreciation wall about two weeks ago inside the hospital’s employee-only east entrance.

The wall features dozens and dozens of homemade signs from community members and even family members of hospital staff.

The appreciation wall pays tribute to doctors, nurses and support staff who show up for their jobs every day to care for the community during this pandemic.

Reporter Mark Hiller speaks with Ms. Yaskiewicz about the effort and the feedback she is getting tonight on Eyewitness News.

