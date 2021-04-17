Apple tree-planting effort in Centralia

CENTRALIA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – About 100 people came out today to plant apple trees around the area near the Centralia Fire Department.

The land has been bare over the years due to tourists, who come to see the abandoned town due to the an ongoing coal fire in the mines underneath Centralia, littering over the years.

The Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation has been holding clean up events over the past 7 years and now the goal is to beautify the abandoned area.

Eyewitness News reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on the environmental effort tonight at 6 P.M.