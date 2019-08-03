Apple to stop the practice of grading

(WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly a week after news broke that Apple had access to intimate and personal Siri recordings, the company says it will stop the practice of quality control known as grading.

Apple has maintained less than one percent of Siri voice recordings are actually heard by human workers and each recording is usually only a few seconds long. The company says it will issue a software update in the future that will let Siri users choose or decline participating in the grading process.

The process of taking a snippet of audio a few seconds long and sending it to either internal personnel or contractors to evaluate is, essentially, industry standard. Audio recordings of requests made to Amazon and Google Assistants are also reviewed by humans.