Apple security and privacy updates

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Every time we download a new app, we are sharing information about ourselves.

It’s information that can be used to predict some shopping habits. Media expert Kyle Cook says it’s a fine line between concerns about data protection, and convenience.

But there is a change coming. Apple released an update that allows consumers to choose to opt in or out, meaning each time a new application is loaded up, it will ask if information can be shared with advertisers.

“It’s called an IDFA, identifier For Advertisers. it’s a piece of information in your Apple device that allows for customized targeting, customized advertising for brands, they are restricting that,” Cook, SVP of digital and emerging media at Universal Media, said.

Cook says, it doesn’t mean less ads, but less personalized ads. And he says that Android is likely to do the same to help ease privacy concerns of customers.