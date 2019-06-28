Apple recalls computers

Apple is recalling its 15-inch Mac-Book Pro laptop computers.

The company has received more than two dozen reports of the laptop’s batteries overheating. That’s according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The reports include five minor burns and one of breathing in too much smoke. The recalled computers were sold at Apple stores and other electronic stores, nationwide, from September 2015 to February 2017.

If you own one of these laptops, stop using it immediately and contact Apple to schedule a free repair.