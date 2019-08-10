App to send messages to police now available nationwide

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you see something, say something has long been the advice by federal, state and local police.

There is also an app that allows people to send a message to police if they see something suspicious. The app was launched in 2013 and is now available nationwide. You can remain anonymous when you report by the mobile app.

“If you see something, say something. Don’t be afraid. Maybe it won’t turn out to be something major but then again maybe it could be, so that’s why it’s important,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Deanna Piekanski said.

State police do stress if there is an active situation, do not use the app and instead call 911.