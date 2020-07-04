Apartment building gutted by fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A building is gutted after a fire on Scranton’s west side Friday night.

Eyewitness News checked out the extensive damage Saturday along the 300 block of North Hyde Park Avenue.

Residents were back on the scene salvaging what they could.

The fire was called in late Friday night as a deck fire but flames swept through the building which housed apartments.

No one was hurt and a pet was rescued.

At least four people lived there and are getting help from the Red Cross.

The victims say fireworks were going off in their neighborhood at the time of the fire.

The fire chief told us a city fire inspector is investigating.