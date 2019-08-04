Antique Dealers Association celebrating golden anniversary

(WBRE/WYOU) — Also celebrating a golden anniversary is the Antique Dealers Association of Wayne, Pike, and Sullivan Counties. The association is holding its 50th-anniversary antique show and sale in Hawley.

The first show was in 1969, the same year as the Woodstock music festival and the Apollo 11 landing. Organizers say they tried to make this year’s show extra special.

“All the dealers that have come out have really done their best today, to put their best foot forward and show really quality things that you don’t see that are fast disappearing from the market actually,” Cookie Astringer, an association board member said.

Those specialty items include jewelry, miniature cars, toys, and more. Admission is $6 a person. Proceeds from the event benefit historical, educational, and preservation efforts. The show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wallenpaupack North Intermediate School.