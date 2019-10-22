Anti-Littering Campaign

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It an issue that affects every community and it may be a bigger problem than you might think. We are talking about littering and now, a new effort is underway in Luzerne County to tackle the mess.

Deborah Lewis walks on North Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre just about every day and says she is disgusted by what she sees. Trash everywhere and sometimes she’s folks littering.

“A lot of them. They’ve been picking it up but they’re not doing it again. I don’t know who’s going pick it up. It’s a joke,” she said.

It’s no laughing matter to the people in the group “Visit Luzerne County’ which promotes tourism in the county and beyond. They are teaming up with folks from all sectors of the community to tackle the problem.

“It is a problem that is prevalent especially throughout Luzerne County. It’s worse in some areas than it is in others. But we all work together. That was part of the last slide. We all work together to address this issue, it will start to clean up and start to see some improvement in this particular problem,” said Ted Wampole, Executive Director Visit Luzerne County.

Luzerne County is joining forces with the Pocono Mountain Convention and Visitor’s Bureau which has been aggressively attacking the litter problem for the past several years. That group has teamed up with seven area counties. Add Luzerne county to that list.

“We are trying to get folks to understand that they can responsibly dispose of their trash and not litter

there’s a proper way to get rid of their trash and not litter. If they’re going past something if they care about their community why not keep it clean? Why not pick it up? So awareness and education are key,” said Chris Barrett, President of The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

It’s a good bet that you have seen signs that say: “You’re on Camera. Don’t Litter.” in the Poconos. You will now start to see signs like them in Luzerne County. Organizers of the effort have reached out to communities and school districts to take part.

“You know when somebody comes to a place, the first impression leave a lasting impression. We really want to clean up the sidewalks, the streets, the entryways,” said Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat.

“If everybody takes part in their community it begins to get contagious and we want to start in every one of our schools and then the generations growing up throughout, matriculating through our schools, they will be conscientious of their environment and keeping it beautiful,” said Nathan Barrett, Superintendent Hanover Area School District.

To learn how you can get involved visit the following links:

Visit Luzerne County

Pocono Mountains Visitor Bureau