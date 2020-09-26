Anthracite Miners Memorial dedication ceremony held in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday morning for the Anthracite Miners Memorial at the Old Polish Cemetery.





Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren unveiled a two ton piece of anthracite coal bearing a plaque dedicated to the miners who died in the Baltimore Mine explosion 101 years ago and are buried in the cemetery.

The program included a dedication by Reverend John Terry of Our Lady of Hope Church, addresses by Representative Eddie Day Pashinski, State Senator John Yudichak, and Mayor Carl Kuren.

Members of Wilkes-Barre Towship Police, volunteer firemen and American Legion Post 815 were also present.

Wilkes-Barre Area School Director John Quinn moderated the event.