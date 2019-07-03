Answers revealed in Courtright’s scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After waiting for months, Scranton residents finally learn about the alleged corruption former Mayor Courtright committed.

Talking to residents, you can feel Scranton has a black cloud hovering over. What local government was here, is not anymore.

Former Mayor Bill Courtright’s name has been removed from the mayor’s office door in City Hall. This comes one day after he resigned from his position. Courtright’s guilty plea in federal court Tuesday is the talk of the town.

” ‘You pay me or you don’t have a business in this city?’ That’s not right. This city needs more businesses. Look at all the empty storefronts,” JD Every of Scranton said.

Every says he voted for Courtright back in 2017 when he was running for his second term and won. When news broke in January that the FBI was investigating Courtright, people wanted to know more. Seven months later, they have answers.

“I shouldn’t say I am shocked because there has been so much corruption in the past that another incident does not surprise me,” Every said.

“Disappointment, first. But of course, first the rumors have been flying since January,” Marie Schumacher of Scranton said.

Schumacher came to U.S. Attorney General David Freed’s press conference to hear the facts about the investigation and Courtright’s guilty plea.

“Just very disappointed that greed exists,” Schumacher said.

Those who Eyewitness News spoke with say the former mayor betrayed city residents, business owners, and city employees. Right now, city council president Pat Rogan is the acting mayor. Council will have 29 days to appoint a new mayor.

“We need someone reliable. We need somebody honest. We don’t need anybody we can manipulate,” Diane Lafrance of Scranton said.

“Besides accountability, we need more prosperity. It has none now. Everything is failing,” Every said.

Eyewitness News spoke with now-acting mayor Pat Rogan Monday and he assures everyone that the city is running as normal. In the meantime, Rogan and other council members will work to elect a new mayor who will finish out Courtright’s term which ends 2021.

Courtright will be sentenced in November. He faces 35 years in prison and a $750,000 fine.