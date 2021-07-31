Another downtown Scranton location dealing with structural concerns

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton is dealing with yet another downtown location because of structural concerns.

This time it’s on the 500 block of Linden Street outside the building where Levels Bar and Grill closed in March. Mayor Paige Cognetti tells Eyewitness News the city cordoned off the sidewalk for fear of a collapse of an underground vault beneath the patio area of the property. She added that the building is safe.

This follows Tuesday’s action which shut down a building on North Washington Avenue housing Subway restaurant and two other businesses. The problem there stemmed from deteriorating steel beams that support the sidewalk.