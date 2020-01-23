Another arrest made in Chestnuthill Township double homicide

(WBRE/WYOU) — A new development into the double homicide in Monroe County in December.

A fourth suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the homicide of Dylan Beinert and Khalil Durante. They were two of three men who were shot on Silver Maple Road in Chestnuthill Township in December.

Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested 23-year-old Harrith Brown at a home in Bronx, New York as he tried to flee. Brown was turned over to the NYPD Central Booking Unit.

He will be brought back to Pennsylvania on charges including criminal homicide and robbery.