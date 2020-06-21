Annual Wilkes-Barre VA Father’s Day party held outdoors

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The annual Father’s Day party at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center looked a little different on Sunday.

The party was held outdoors — social distancing style, since the veterans still had to remain inside.

Cars were parked outside with balloons and banners, while people danced to the music with the veterans from below their windows.

Nicole Guest is a District 12 Canteen Fund Representitive. She says it’s important to let the veterans know that they are super hero dads.

“They’re like our fathers. They’re family. And so especially with the coronavirus and them being locked down and can’t even see their own families..We just had to do the parking lot party for them to let them know they’re not forgotten,” said Guest.

Every thirty minutes or so, the party shifted to a different part of the building so everyone inside could join in. Guest says they’re looking forward to the Fourth of July party next month.