Annual Warrior Invitational Benefits Homeless Veterans

(WBRE/WYOU) — Some superstars from across the commonwealth joined together Saturday for a friendly competition.

They spent their day flipping and swinging all to help support those who bravely fought for our country.

Precision on the balance beam, focus during handsprings. These gymnasts are moving their feet to the music at Kingston Armory for the sixth annual Warrior Invitational.

“It’s really exciting. As the years have gone on we have grown from 150 kids to 550 kids and the meet has just gotten bigger and better every year,” Joelle D’Arco, Shooting Starz Gymnastics co-owner, said.

Each November, this gymnastics meet is held around Veterans Day to help honor and give back to those who served our country. The event benefits local homeless veterans in the area.

“Well we’ve always felt fortunate to be able to do what we do and we both have family members, my dad served in the Marine Corp, she has a number of family members, and we knew that when we started this meet we wanted to give back,” David D’Arco, Shooting Starz Gymnastics co-owner, said.

And for veterans, it means the world.

“It’s real important. As you all know, when Vietnam was over, they weren’t supported very well, but they’ve come around,” Navy veteran Jack Yeager said.

Yeager was supporting his granddaughter Jada Thomas at the competition. He walked her through the gymnastics set for the special Warrior Walk In.

“Really proud. Really proud. She’s Supergirl. Supergirl,” Yeager said.

As these gymnasts put in countless hours of hard work, practicing their footwork, organizers say they couldn’t have pulled this together without the dedication and support from the community.

“All of the families of the kids in our programs who spent countless hours and it’s really a passion for all of them and we’re thrilled to have them in our program,” David D’Arco said.

The Warrior Invitational wraps up Sunday after about 10 hours of competing throughout the day.