Annual Santa Parade in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A half-century-long tradition continues in Plains Township. The annual Santa Parade brought some early seasons greetings Saturday.

Maffet Street was crowded with people eager to get their first taste of holiday cheer. The Plains Lions Club held the annual community Santa Parade on Saturday.

“It’s important just because it brings everybody together for the holidays. The kids love seeing Santa and lining the streets for the parade,” Lions Club president Joe Kulesza said.

“My favorite part of the parade was probably making kids happy by giving them stuff,” Chase Erbacher of Plains Township said.

The parade ended at the St. Peter and Paul Church where people could warm up with hot chocolate, hot dogs, and could even get a stocking from Santa.

“It’s great. Community service is like awesome and we should always be together for the holidays,” Jessica Bayem of Plains Township said.

Organizers say these celebrations are tradition to the area. Mike Lambert joined the festivities 30 years ago when he became a Lion.

“Recently we just started… we used to just drive around town with a Christmas tree on a float. Now the last four or five years, we actually had a true parade,” Lambert said.

“It just grew from there. And just now, we have, I can’t even imagine how many people we had in the parade this year. But everybody looks forward to it every year and it’s a great time for everybody,” Kulesza said.

“Thank you for the Plains Township and I cannot wait until Santa comes,” Nevah Walsh said.

Organizers say they add more to the parade every year to give back to the community.