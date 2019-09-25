Annual program helps recycle old tires

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Do you have a tire to spare? An annual program in Lackawanna County is looking for any tires laying around your house.

One tire after another, rolling its way into the Lackawanna County Recycling Center Wednesday. It’s the first day of the county’s Office of Environmental Sustainability’s Annual Tire Recycling Program.

“I have a garage. They sat all year waiting for an event like this and as soon as we saw it, we get them down here and let them recycle them,” Joseph Ocwieja of Ransom Township said.

Ocwieja brought four tires to the center. It costs $3 a tire to help offset recycling costs.

“You can’t beat it you know, $3 a tire,” Ocwieja said.

“Now we have a 53-foot trailer next to me. We will fill three of them in the next few days,” Barbara Giovagnoli, recycling coordinator of the Office of Environmental Sustainability, said.

The program has been going on for several years and every year, more than 30 tons of tires are taken out of Lackawanna County and transferred to Perry County near Harrisburg.

“So this is where the tires were palletized, heated, and pulled into forms,” Giovagnoli said.

Recycled tires are used for several things, like playground mats, turf padding, mousepads and more.

Giovagnoli says another good reason to recycle tires is because tires can hold water and attract mosquitos.

“Best thing to do is keep them inside if you can, or upright. Make sure they all drain before you bring them down,” Ocwieja said.

The program continues Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lackawanna County Recycling Center. You can also recycle tires Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.