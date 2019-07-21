Annual pilgrimage of faith goes on despite the heat

Despite the heat, an annual pilgrimage of faith continues in Lackawanna County.

The 95th annual Solemn Novena to Saint Ann is underway at the Basilica Grounds in West Scranton. Several services are held throughout the day both inside and outside the church.

While many seek the comfort of the air-conditioned church, others tolerate what can be oppressive conditions outdoors.

“They have tents so for people to sit in the shade. There are a lot of people like me. I sat under a tree and the breeze is beautiful,” Novena attendee Valerie Bonacci said.

“We certainly try to, you know, accommodate the people and, you know, do what’s best for them at the time. You know, we’re just so glad to have everybody come out even in the midst of all the hot weather,” coordinator Brian Hallock said.

The Novena to Saint Ann will continue daily through next Friday. A Pennsylvania ambulance crew is on hand daily to tend to any medical emergencies.