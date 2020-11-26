Annual Lighting of the Tower occurs in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season is official in downtown Scranton Wednesday night.

It was the lighting of the Scranton Times Tribune tower. It’s a decades old tradition on the eve of Thanksgiving.

A few people gathered to watch the lights turn on for a new holiday season. It was also streamed live for people to watch from home.

Performances by the Scranton Ballet Theater and other acts helped warm up the crowd before Santa Claus hit the switch to light the tower. He also reminded everyone to stay safe and healthy for the holidays.

“Just to bring a sense of normalcy, so that people who count on us to be a tradition to open the holidays can sit back at home or they can stand out somewhere in Scranton or they can watch it on your station and kind of breathe and smile. That’s what we’re hoping to do,” Times Shamrock president and publisher Don Farley said.

The event was complete with a spectacular fireworks show. The tower will stay lit from now until January 8th.