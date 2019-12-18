Annual holiday distribution in Lycoming County

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a day of giving, receiving, and working together in Lycoming County. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank held its annual holiday distribution to help those in need.

It’s that time of year again when the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is providing a little extra holiday cheer for the needy in the area.

“It’s awesome. It’s great they do that for everyone. They have food and help out for the holidays,” Linda Leiphart of Williamsport said.

“It’s so good. The American Rescue Workers and the food bank does this for everybody in the holidays,” Twila Dodds of Williamsport said.

The annual holiday distribution was in full swing, which means all hands were on deck at the food bank. Volunteers and workers spent their day bagging up carts filled with all of the holiday fixings you need for a Christmas dinner.

“Right now, I’m cart-running. When the carts are empty, I try to get them here as quick as possible and looks like I should get back to that pretty quickly,” volunteer Joe Loehr said.

At least 500 families are getting up to 60 pounds of food. Each contained all of the five food groups.

“A frozen turkey. They’re going to get some nice, fresh produce, some milk, eggs, bread. Just a great setup for a meal,” food bank executive director Joe Arthur said.

“I’m here for my daughter and my fiance. We are getting a food basket for Christmas because we didn’t have much to get any,” Renee Crane of Williamsport said.

Crane tells Eyewitness News she’s on disability with a bad back, a deteriorating vertebrae and just recovered from Stage IV breast cancer. She says being able to come here and leave with a holiday meal is a Christmas wish come true.

“I’m getting a food basket, which contains lots of food, so that will be great because I made my first Thanksgiving dinner and I had help with that and now I’m able to do another Christmas,” Crane said.

Leaders say giving back to those in need is truly the reason for the season.

“It’s very difficult for people like myself who don’t have income you know, because of certain situations,” Jewel Johnson of Williamsport said.

“Have a wonderful Christmas and Happy New Year everybody,” Leiphart said.

The food bank says they don’t expect any leftovers, but if there is, it will go to serving needy people Wednesday.