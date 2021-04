EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — RetailMeNot is out with its annual ranking of Easter candy.

Topping this year’s list, Reese’s mini peanut butter eggs as America’s favorite Easter candy. That’s followed by Jelly Beans, Cadbury Creme eggs, the chocolate bunny, and Peeps rounding out the top five.

More than three quarters of Americans surveyed said they plan on spending up to $50 on Easter candy this year.