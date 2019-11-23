Annual Christmas Parade Held in Downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania is officially gearing up for the holiday season with the annual Christmas parade in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

We may not have had our Thanksgiving turkey yet, but along Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, it’s time to get ready for Christmas. A wide array of old St. Nicks and marchers gathered for a holiday strut down Main Street to Public Square. There were some exotic floats eager to participate.

“So this is our first time here. We were actually in Scranton this morning. It’s just really nice to get out in the community. We try really hard to get out and participate in as many events as we can. Just continue to build relationships,” Kyle Walsh, outreach coordinator for Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den, said.

Some brought music, others candy to give away. One group brought Aquaman Claus and company.

“I like to think we stand out in a good way. As soon as you see the bubbles and the mermaids, there’s no doubt about where we’re from,” Walsh said.

Wilkes-Barre locals recognized the ball and pins atop one pickup truck on the route from friendly faces at Chacko’s.

Some of your favorite Eyewitness News anchors and meteorologists were also there, all happy to celebrate the start of the holiday season, thankful for the viewers along the parade route who make our jobs possible.

It’s an area tradition to host the parade the weekend before Black Friday, but the question had to be asked: Is it too early to bring in the holiday cheer when we haven’t even had our Thanksgiving festivities?

“No, it’s never too early. You might as well embrace it, right? The parade is here, you might as well have a good time,” Walsh said.

The people have spoken. ‘Tis the season. Wilkes-Barre wasn’t alone in kicking off the holiday season with a downtown spectacle.

The 27th annual Santa Parade stepped off Saturday morning in downtown Scranton.