Annual carnival begins in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rides, music, and food. It’s carnival season in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. An annual tradition kicks off Tuesday night in Wyoming County, the Triton Hose Carnival.

People are starting to get off work and are coming down to the carnival at this hour. 200 to 300 volunteers help make this annual tradition happen.

Ride operators were attaching the final pieces to the Ferris Wheel outside the Tunkhannock Middle School. Volunteers started at 6:30 Tuesday morning. By the time Eyewitness News showed up in the afternoon, the food was prepared and volunteers were stocking drinks in coolers ahead of the Triton Hose Carnival.

“It’s a lot of work but at the end, it feels good because you know that everybody is enjoying their time,” volunteer Grayson Kukuchka.

This is the Triton Hose Company’s biggest fundraiser each year. From carnival rides to its popular pizza, over the next five days, thousands come out to support a local fire department.

“We are always very well supported by local and out of town families that look forward to coming here every year to have the homemade food,” Triton Hose Company assistant chief Eric Kukucha said.

‘The potato pancakes are the best. The funnel cakes are amazing. The pizza obviously great and the wings are amazing,” volunteer Jake Learn said.

Fish, shrimp, and french fries are also on the menu. When patrons spend money, it goes right back into the fire company. These up and coming firefighters who volunteer get to see that firsthand.

“They enjoy it here, which is good for us, that it’s not like we’re going to be in the shadow for a fire company,” volunteer Aiden Learn said.

The carnival runs from now until Saturday night with different events happening each day. If you have no plans, come on down and support the Triton Hose Company.

Each night the carnival will have a live band. On Thursday, there will be a fireman’s parade.