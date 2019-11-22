MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you are buying a pre-cut Christmas tree this year, it could come from the largest tree auction in the world, and it’s right in our backyard.

People lined up waiting to get their hands on Christmas decorations at the annual Buffalo Valley Produce Auction.

“We love this. We love to see all the unique wreaths, we love to see how everybody decorates everything differently because everybody has their own style so we really enjoy it,” Tammie Talma of Watkins Glen, New York said.

Talma and her mother Trixie have been coming to what is called the world’s largest tree auction for the last 14 years.

“As long as the cars will take us here, we come,” Trixie Talma said.

They drive over two hours to sell and buy products at this auction. The mother and daughter duo, along with other buyers assemble early to look over the day’s offerings, as well as to preview the acres of trees displayed.

“They have unique things here and we like that,” Trixie Talma said.

Products are made locally and from other states on the East Coast. The trees will be auctioned off to the highest bidders Friday.