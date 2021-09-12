Annual Balloonfest soars into Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual festival dedicated to balloons soared into Lycoming County this weekend.

-Lycoming County’s annual Balloonfest has hot air balloons, vendors, food, drag-racing, and aviation performances. It’s a two-day event and it wrapped up at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The weather and wind did not permit hot air balloons to go up and the airshow was bumped up two hours due to the weather.

Despite missing some of the festival’s main attractions, attendees were glad to get outside and enjoy normal activities again. Vendors say the last year and a half has been tough for business, but this year’s Balloonfest was a huge success for them.

Many compared it to 2019 and other past pre-COVID years. Eyewitness News reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 6.