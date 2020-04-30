Animal shelters celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with social distancing restrictions

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Thursday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day but amidst the coronavirus pandemic, shelters have had to adapt to new guidelines.

Employees at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Luzerne County have been able to practice social distancing by moving their pet adoptions online.

“Once you’ve actually gotten through the actual approval of our adoption application we then schedule appointment for a one on one interaction with the animals in our shelter to make that match,” Todd Hevner, the Executive director of SPCA Luzerne County, told Eyewitness News

Adopting a pet during this time can be great for both the animal and owner.

“You’re largely at home,” Hevner said. “You have the time and opportunity to build that relationship, build that trust, confidence, between you, your new family member or forever friend.”

Committing to adopt a pet, however, also raises some concerns about when people eventually do return to their normal routines.

“Still do crate training or however you’re going to maintain your animal when you’re not home. Continue that training process and do it in small spirts,” said Hevner.

Keeping a schedule will help, Hevner says.

“You do have opportunities to run to the store or take a walk by yourself without your animal,” he said. “Again, it’s instilling in them that it’s okay when mom and dad leave because mom and dad come back home.”

The shelter is still doing everything to help these animals find their perfect family, even during these trying times.

“These animals are looking for love. It’s really that simple. They are looking for love. They’re looking for a friend, they’re looking for the right match for them,” said Hevner.

The SPCA will continue to take on surrendered, stray, and injured animals.