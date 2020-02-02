Animal lovers getting ready for Puppy Bowl

(WBRE/WYOU) — While football fans prepare for the biggest game of the year, dog lovers are getting ready for their own Super Bowl tradition.

The 16th annual Puppy Bowl airs Sunday on Animal Planet. This year, three of the four-legged athletes are coming from Last Chance Animal Rescue in Waldorf, Maryland. Anise, Gina, and Poppy will play in the Puppy Bowl.

Animal Planet says all of the puppies that participated in the Puppy Bowl in past years have been adopted. That’s already the case for the three puppies representing Last Chance Animal Rescue.

They have already found their forever homes.