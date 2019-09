(WBRE/WYOU) — They go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Waffles, the 6.5-year-old mini horse who loves grass and carrots and a farm goose named Hemingway just got a new home together.

The pair were picked up in July at a Bucks County farm that was in bad shape. When Waffles got sick, Hemingway was right by his side. A connection that ended up going viral.

The SPCA was committed to getting them adopted together and they got their wish. Their new owner picked up the dynamic duo Wednesday.