Anglers take advantage of Fish for Free Day at Frances Slocum State Park

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Of course the rain is no worry for area fish.

Sunday was Fish for Free Day and some fishing enthusiasts turned out to Frances Slocum State Park to enjoy the waters. Sunday everyone in Pennsylvania could cast their lines without a license.

And those that fish regularly say it’s more than just a sport.

“It teaches you a lot of principles, there is a lot of hard work involved. You definitely get a little bit more rounded if you go fishing a lot,” Patrick Kelly of Wilkes-Barre said.

The next Fish for Free Day is Sunday, July 4th.