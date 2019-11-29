And the Shopping Continues!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Thousands of local shoppers are hitting the stores right now to get the best bargains for the holidays. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead joined them on the early rounds.

Many stores open their doors bright and early Friday morning for shoppers to get those post-Thanksgiving deals.

Kohl’s had their doors open starting at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day.

Many shoppers who were out early Friday morning, had already been shopping for hours.

“We love it, honestly. We do it every year. We’ve done it for the last ten years at least. We start early, stop for breakfast, then we continue,” Judy Wrinker, Wilkes-Barre

A lot of people use the day of deals to get that Christmas shopping done.

Some even get shirts made for the festivities

“Every year we make shirts, try to come up with a theme. It’s just our tradition every year. It’s more about spending time together. We don’t really go home until about 11 o’clock at night. We’re usually out all day,” Said Amy Sluzevich, Frackville

“My sister, and her friends come out every year. We start at 3 a.m. And we go Black Friday shopping” said Jen Moser, Macungie

“We leave the kids and husbands at home and have fun without them!”

For many Black Friday is a long lasting tradition, but today was Luann Weaver’s first time out on Black Friday.

She and others were shocked by the low number of shoppers out at the stores this morning.

“People better stop online shopping because we’re not going to have our brick and mortar stores anymore,” said Luann Weaver, Wilkes-Barre Township.

“We’re almost sad that we’re not stuck in traffic on the way in. Years ago it was waiting in line, honking at people, trying to make the left turns when it’s really busy. Now there’s no cars in the parking lot, we’re able to walk right in, there’s no lines,” said Amy Sluzevich.