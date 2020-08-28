An uphill battle heading into classes: Back to school at Pottsville Area

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The last six months have seen their fair share of ups and downs in ‘Crimson Tide country’ but the Pottsville Area School district has put together a plan they’re confident in.

“Most people have been very supportive of the plan because they know that we’re approaching the reopening to school from a very safe perspective,” said Pottsville Area School District’s acting superintendent Jared Gerace.

Pottsville area The school district has had more to deal with than the coronavirus. 2020 has also brought on budget issues and the loss of teaching positions. Eyes focused on the reopening, August 31st is key.

“One of the goals is to reopen our schools as safely as possible, making sure that we’re also providing some of the in person instruction for our students,” Gerace added.

A blended model for the district. Five days a week, but only two in the classrooms and a deep clean for buildings on wednesdays. Staff and administrators doing what they can to keep everyone informed.

“Our entire Crimson Tide Community–our support staff, our teachers, our administrators have all bought into this,” said school board member Patrick Moran.

Safety, the priority as crimson tide country starts the school year with less teachers but more options. The concern has been changing recommendations from the state departments of health and education.

“However, our team or pandemic planning team and all of our teacher leaders and all of the employees that work at our school district, have been doing a great job adapting to those changes,” noted Gerace.

It may not be the school year anyone hoped for in schuylkill county, but it will go on.

“It’s all as a team effort to try and make sure that we’re acting in the best interest, and in the best way possible for our students,” added Moran.