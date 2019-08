(WBRE/WYOU) — Some California homeowners want help with the group of vandals tearing up their yards.

Neighbors in one upscale San Jose neighborhood say a group of cows is destroying yards and leaving waste all over the place. The problem started a couple months ago and neighbors say the cows have shown up nearly every day since.

The cows are from a nearby pasture where vandals knocked down the fences, allowing the animals to get loose.