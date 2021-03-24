An inside look at Lavish Scranton’s new location

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the last year we have showed you the transformation of the former Lackawanna County administration building.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News got a look inside Lavish Scranton’s new location on the first floor of the building. Construction started less than a year ago.

The local business has consolidated all of its offerings from its salon, spa, store and more. The new location is 7,500 square feet, providing a COVID-friendly atmosphere while feeling spacious.

“We’re just proud of it. Honestly we’re proud of the people that work here, we’re proud of what Scranton is able to accomplish in the fact that we feel that Scranton deserves this. We’re just really happy that we are able to pull it off,” co-owner Micah Woodard said.

The company is rebranding for its new location. Its former name was Lavish Body and Home and is now being called Lavish Scranton.