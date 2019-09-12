AmVets hope walk becomes tradition to honor 9/11 victims

(WBRE/WYOU) — People all throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania have been commemorating the tragic anniversary.

AmVets in Berwick are hoping to get a tradition started with their inaugural Walk to Remember the Fallen. Participants gathered at Third Avenue in Berwick at 6:30 Wednesday evening to begin a solemn 1.5-mile walk led by the Color Guard. The walk pays tribute to the families who lost loved ones on 9/11 and lets kids know of the history behind the tragedy.

“I want them to grasp the sincerity of the people that lost their lives that day and their families how they suffered through the agony and probably are still suffering today,” Jim White, First Vice of AmVets Post 9, said.

Before the walk started, a ceremony and a prayer were held in memory of the lives lost on 9/11.