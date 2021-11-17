Amid ammo shortages, Stroudsburg business may ration

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A shortage of rifle ammunition is impacting local hunters ahead of deer firearm season.

Eyewitness News spoke with a Monroe County hunting shop that’s taking a hit in business.





Grabbing their fluorescent orange and camo-covered clothes, hunters are gearing up for deer firearm season.

“It draws the most hunters out and it’s huge in Pennsylvania. It’s very big,” Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitter owner/CEO Jere Dunkelberger said.

Many in Stroudsburg heading to Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitters may notice the lack of ammunition on the shelves.

“We have hundreds of boxes on backorder through all the major manufacturers and it’s just not being shipped,” Dunkelberger said.

Dunkelberger’s is limiting the number of boxes of ammo people can buy. Employees tell Eyewitness News ammo like the .45-70 Government hasn’t been in stock for nearly 18 months. They received only four boxes of it in their last shipment.

Dunkelberger says the shortage is very challenging and it’s taking a hit on business.

“I hate to say it, but there’s going to be some disappointed people and there’s just nothing we can do about it,” Dunkelberger said.

Some local hunters in Monroe County tell Eyewitness News they’ve noticed the small supply, but say it won’t stop them from heading to the great outdoors.

Jarrett Canfield is a hunter whose family owns a local supply store

“Everything’s tight to get right now. I have customers that come down here to the shop and they’re telling me how hard it is to get ammo. I see a little bit getting back on the shelves, but it’s just been tight to get it,” Canfield said.