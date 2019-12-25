American Rescue Workers provide annual free Christmas dinner

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization in Lycoming County is making sure that everyone has a meal this Christmas. The American Rescue Workers held their annual Christmas dinner for the less fortunate.

“When we think of Christmas, we think of it as a joyous, wonderful, happy time,” American Rescue Workers business administrator Dawn Astin said.

Unfortunately, that’s not always the case for some in Lycoming County

“There are many of these that have lost family members, maybe they’ve burnt some bridges due to addiction issues with their families or their families live in other states and so they can’t get together for the holidays,” Astin said.

This is why the American Rescue Workers hold their annual free community Christmas dinner.

“I wouldn’t even know. I’m here so I’m going to enjoy it the best I can,” Carl Tucker of Williamsport said.

At least 200 people made their way through the Castellano Center on Park Avenue where they were provided with all the fixings that make up a holiday meal.

“Ham, turkey, stuffing, potatoes, sweet potatoes, some vegetables,” Astin said.

In-home deliveries also took place for those who couldn’t make it out to the center for the Christmas dinner. At least 30 elderly and handicap community members also received a holiday meal.

“It’s real great because a lot of people don’t have this luxury to eat good food on a holiday like this and right now I feel like I’ve been blessed,” Michael James said.

Those who came out for the dinner say they’re reminded how good the American Rescue Workers program has been to them.

“I’m learning that there is help out here so like, just continue to look forward for help, don’t be scared to ask anybody for help because a closed mouth does not get fed,” Corey Oliver of Williamsport said.

And aside from food, volunteers wrapped up some books that have been donated throughout the year to distribute to children for Christmas.

“You got to teach them there’s a better way to live without the use of drugs,” Oliver said.

Many say this dinner is truly a blessing and it’s what Christmas is all about.