American Rescue Workers Helping Needy in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re just a couple days away from Thanksgiving and local organizations are making sure the less fortunate have a meal on their plates. The American Rescue Workers in Williamsport have been working hard filling up shopping carts with lots of food.

“We wouldn’t have anything period if it wasn’t for this, so it’s a blessing,” Anna Smith of Williamsport said.

Bagging up turkeys, canned goods, and milk is what the American Rescue Workers are doing to help those in need.

“I feel good every day when I go home because I know I helped a lot of people during the day and I fed them,” Charles Edney of the American Rescue Workers said.

The American Rescue Workers spent a majority of Tuesday loading up cars for people who came to pick up bags of food before the holiday on Thursday. It’s a gesture that’s crucial when it comes to helping the less fortunate in the community.

“I come here once a month because I usually don’t have a lot of food in my house. Even though I work, all the money goes to rent, so I rely on it,” Denise Wolf of Williamsport said.

“I just recently got my granddaughters and it’s been pretty rough so I came here to get help today,” Smith said.

Smith has recently moved to Williamsport from Kentucky. She says she’s grateful for the help as she makes her transition into the city.

“The milk is crucial because you know babies got to have that baby food stuff and she likes the goldfish so it’s really really helpful, especially when they haven’t gotten out assistance yet,” Smith said.

Just from Monday to Tuesday the American Rescue Workers have already given out more than 1,000 pounds of food. Not only is the organization giving away food, but they’re also providing clothing.

“I got a jacket. The one I have is like three years old and it’s like three times my size so that’s the one I’ve been using,” Wolf said.

The American Rescue Workers will continue their distribution of food starting Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.