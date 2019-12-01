American Red Cross of Northeast PA Hosts Holiday Craft Show

(WBRE/WYOU) — Another shopping event this weekend has a major impact on lifesaving programs and services throughout the community.

The American Red Cross of Northeast PA’s annual holiday craft show kicked off Saturday at the Kingston Armory. It featured more than 150 vendors selling handmade and homemade creations including holiday decorations and glassware, clothing and jewelry, and even cookies and candies.

“We have a great opportunity here to help not only the small businesses but all of those who need the Red Cross’s help in times of disasters. That’s where the money goes. It goes right to our Disaster Services Fund,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross of NEPA Bill Goldsworthy said.

Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free. The holiday craft show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kingston Armory in Luzerne County.