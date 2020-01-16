Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

American Red Cross in Need of Donors

Top Stories

by: , Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The American Red Cross is asking for the public to help solve a nationwide blood shortage.


The blood shortage is being blamed on the usual lack of donations during the holiday season but is worsened lately by the flu preventing donors from giving. 


The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood donors of all types but especially Type O which is the universal donor blood.


Cancer and heart operations require the most blood products.


There are reports nationwide that the shortage is interfering with patient care. 

Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller stopped by a blood drive today at Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post in Dallas, Luzerne County is aimed at increasing blood supplies.

Eyewitness News and The American Red Cross are teaming up for the “Blood Saves Lives Telethon”.

     We urge you to donate blood because your donation can save lives!

Join us today beginning on PA Live at 4 pm, and running through 6:30,  as we save lives in Northeastern And Central Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos