American Red Cross in Need of Donors

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The American Red Cross is asking for the public to help solve a nationwide blood shortage.



The blood shortage is being blamed on the usual lack of donations during the holiday season but is worsened lately by the flu preventing donors from giving.



The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood donors of all types but especially Type O which is the universal donor blood.



Cancer and heart operations require the most blood products.



There are reports nationwide that the shortage is interfering with patient care.





Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller stopped by a blood drive today at Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post in Dallas, Luzerne County is aimed at increasing blood supplies.

