American Red Cross hosts first blood drive of 2020 in Lackawanna County

(WBRE/WYOU) — The American Red Cross held its first blood drive of the new year in Lackawanna County Thursday.

The big red and white bus was parked outside PennDOT district offices in Dunmore. January is National Blood Donor Month. The Red Cross says holiday shopping and family get-togethers last month keep donors busy and not thinking about giving blood. That leads to serious shortages this time of year.

“Just get out and do what you could. It does not take long, it’s mostly painless. Usually, the workers are very good so if they’re afraid, it’s not that bad because I was always afraid of needles and it’s really not as bad as everybody makes it out to be,” donor Joe Marichak said.

Joe was one of a dozen to give blood in Dunmore. To find a blood drive happening near you, click here.