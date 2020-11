BEECH CREEK, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — American Legion in Beech Creek (Post 623), PA Skill and Jack Houser Amusement are teaming up to give away free meals to veterans Wednesday.

The organization are prepared to give away up to 600 sandwiches to veterans and their guests, with ID card. Meals are all being delivered in a drive-in system due to COVID-19.

Sean Coffey will have more on the event on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.