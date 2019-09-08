American Legion Gardner Warner Post 154 recruits new members

(WBRE/WYOU) — A community organization in Susquehanna County made an effort to welcome new members Saturday.

American Legion Gardner Warner Post 154 in Dimock Township held a membership drive Saturday morning. It was all to welcome people who weren’t eligible to become members of the American Legion until the Legion Act.

President Trump signed the act into law in late July. It allows veterans who served during undeclared periods of war to become American Legion members.

“Now that they’re eligible, we would like to let those people know that we’re here and we’re waiting for them to be members if we can,” post commander Fred Baker II said.

American Legion Gardner Warner doesn’t only help veterans either. Baker tells Eyewitness News that they’re a community organization that’s willing to jump in if someone needs help.