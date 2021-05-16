American Institute of Mining Metallurgical & Petroleum Engineers celebrates 150 years

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday marked a milestone for the mining industry in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The 150th anniversary of the founding of the American Institute of Mining Metallurgical & Petroleum Engineers was recognized on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

On this day in 1871, 23 men opened a three-day meeting, which quickly grew to 69 forward-thinking mining and metallurgical engineers.

They went on to established the American Institute of Mining Engineers at the old Wyoming Valley Hotel on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The organization now has over 200,000 members.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos