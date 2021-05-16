American Institute of Mining Metallurgical & Petroleum Engineers celebrates 150 years

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday marked a milestone for the mining industry in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The 150th anniversary of the founding of the American Institute of Mining Metallurgical & Petroleum Engineers was recognized on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

On this day in 1871, 23 men opened a three-day meeting, which quickly grew to 69 forward-thinking mining and metallurgical engineers.

They went on to established the American Institute of Mining Engineers at the old Wyoming Valley Hotel on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The organization now has over 200,000 members.