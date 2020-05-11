American Hockey League cancels remainder of the 2019-20 season, Calder Cup Playoffs

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The American Hockey League announced Monday the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-2020 regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing coronavirus public health crisis.

Dave Andrews, American Hockey League President and Chief executive Officer, stated in a release that the league’s Board of Governor’s has voted in favor of cancelling the rest of the season.

The AHL’s current standings, sorted by points percentage, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.