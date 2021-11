AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some good news for those who fly out of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

American Airlines’ non-stop mainline to Charlotte begins Tuesday. American will add mainline service on two of the four daily flights to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare.

American was one of two of the original airlines to begin service at AVP in June 1947.