Amber Alert issued for missing child out of Pittsburgh

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing child out of Pittsburgh.

According to a post on the Pennsylvania State Police Facebook page, PSP Pittsburgh is searching for Diore Thomas, one year old. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and pink sleeper.

She is one and a half feet tall, with brown hair and eyes. Thomas was last seen at 12:30 p.m. at Bessemer Avenue, East Pittsburgh Boro.

According to the post, Diore Thomas was abducted by Giante Thomas, 20. Giante Thomas is five foot six inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be armed with a firearm and to be driving a 2018 white Jeep Compass with the Pennsylvania registration LPB 2547.

If seen, you are asked to call 911.