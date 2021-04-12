Amber Alert issued for missing child out of Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for 2-year-old Byron McDonald who was last seen on April 9, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 North Bancroft St, Philadelphia City.
Police say the child is approximately 30 pounds and 2-feet-tall.
Since the initial tweeet, PSP have corrected the name of the reported abductor to Byron McDonald II.
They say he was reported abducted by 28-year-old Byron McDonald II in a 2017 Red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows, bearing Pennsylvania registration LMD3353. Byron McDonald stands 6-feet-1 inches tall at 180 pounds.
Anyone with information should immediately contact the police by calling 911.
- Local farmers starting to plant with summer harvest in mind
- Vaccinate NEPA: Wayne Memorial Hospital to hold open vaccine clinic
- Vaccinate NEPA: Pennsylvanians in Phase 1C now eligible, including bank tellers
- Vaccinate NEPA: Guthrie to host vaccine clinic with walk-in slots available
- LIVE: Wolf administration discusses COVID-19 mobile response vaccination, education tour