Amber Alert issued for missing child out of Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for 2-year-old Byron McDonald who was last seen on April 9, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 North Bancroft St, Philadelphia City.

Police say the child is approximately 30 pounds and 2-feet-tall.

AMBER ALERT: Philadelphia City, Call 911 If Seen. pic.twitter.com/vrHKxzGCBD — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 12, 2021

Since the initial tweeet, PSP have corrected the name of the reported abductor to Byron McDonald II.

They say he was reported abducted by 28-year-old Byron McDonald II in a 2017 Red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows, bearing Pennsylvania registration LMD3353. Byron McDonald stands 6-feet-1 inches tall at 180 pounds.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the police by calling 911.