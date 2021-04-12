Amber Alert issued for missing child out of Philadelphia area

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for 2-year-old Byron McDonald who was last seen on April 9, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 North Bancroft St, Philadelphia City.

Police say the child is approximately 30 pounds and 2-feet-tall.

Since the initial tweeet, PSP have corrected the name of the reported abductor to Byron McDonald II.

They say he was reported abducted by 28-year-old Byron McDonald II in a 2017 Red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows, bearing Pennsylvania registration LMD3353. Byron McDonald stands 6-feet-1 inches tall at 180 pounds.

Anyone with information should immediately contact the police by calling 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos