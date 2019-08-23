Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl

(WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Kayla Delrosario has been located safely as of 9:42 p.m. Thursday night.

An Amber Child Abduction Alert has been issued for a seven-year-old girl in Cumberland County.

The Shippensburg Borough Police Department is searching for Kayla Delrosario, 7, a white Hispanic female, clothing description unknown. She was last seen in the area of 304 North Fayette St, Shippensburg Borough, Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

Shippensburg Borough Police is also searching for the mother, Darlene Danesa Rijo-Aquino, age 28, a white Hispanic female, clothing description unknown.

Delrosario was reported to be abducted by her father, Kelvin Monica-Reyes, a 25-year-old white Hispanic male, driving a white Toyota Corolla sedan bearing Pennsylvania registration KRR6053.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.