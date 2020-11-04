Amazon tractor trailer destroyed after rollover

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An Amazon tractor trailer, loaded with packages, was reported to have rolled over on Interstate 81 causing both lanes to close.

The truck was traveling north of Clarks Summit on the interstate when officials on scene say the driver lost control of the rig.

The truck, went up an embankment and rolled over on the way back down.

The section of I-81 North between exits 199 and 201 are currently closed while crews clean up the wreck.

Eyewitness News was told that the driver appears uninjured, but was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

There has not been any word on when the road will be reopened.

A detour off of Kraky Road has been put into place.