Amateur boxing match to help veterans in need

(WBRE/WYOU) — Fighters are getting in the ring for a good cause in Lackawanna County.

Fight4Vets, a local veterans organization is hosting Street Fight on Adams Avenue. It’s an amateur boxing match right in the streets of downtown Scranton.

The event will be held Saturday, August 31, outside the Hilton. This is the first year the boxing match is being held outside.

“For this show, the logistics to have it out in front of the Hilton at night time on the street on Adams Avenue during the Italian Festival is amazing,” promoter Doug Long said.

“And that’s why we do it. We served, we fought and we want to take care of our brothers and sisters that are down, hard on their luck,” Fight4Vets member Joe Sabia said.

The venue has room for 1500 people to attend. Tickets are available online at jztours.com. Proceeds from the event go to Fight4Vets.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the first fight is at 6. Ticket locations include the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, Weston Fieldhouse and Moran’s Tavern. If it rains, the event will be held indoors.

Fight4Vets is a 501(c)3 located in Scranton that is dedicated to providing financial support and assistance to local veterans in need as well as local veteran’s organizations.